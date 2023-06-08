HIGH POINT — A local initiative to keep elderly and disabled residents cool in the summer is seeking help from the public.
The United Way of Greater High Point’s annual Fans for Seniors program is seeking donations of new box fans, or money to purchase fans.
The United Way is asking for 20-inch box fans, new in the box and UL approved. Also, it is accepting monetary donations to purchase fans ($25 per fan) .
Donated fans can be dropped off at the United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave. Residents are asked to call 336-883-4127 beforehand to schedule a drop-off time or to drop off monetary donations. Donations also can be made online at www.unitedwayhp.org. Those in need of a fan can get details by calling 336-884-6981.
The program is in partnership with Senior Resources of Guilford’s Operation Fan program, which provides an affordable solution for seniors and disabled residents who are struggling to beat the summer heat. With temperatures rising daily, those living in homes without sufficient air conditioning face a risk of heat-related health issues, according to the United Way.
The United Way’s annual fan giveaway will be Monday, June 12, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at the Salvation Army of High Point, 301 W. Green Drive.
For more information, contact the United Way of Greater High Point at 336-883-4127 or visit www.unitedwayhp.org.
