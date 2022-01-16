HIGH POINT — The community is invited to help the homeless and less fortunate survive the cold weather by donating items to fill winter care kits on Monday in honor of Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Members of the African American Initiative of the United Way of Greater High Point plan to pack the items in kits for the homeless and unsheltered.
In partnership with High Point LEAP, AAI seeks donations of items such as travel-sized toiletries, gloves, socks, rain ponchos, cough drops and individually wrapped food and snack items. For a full list of needed items, visit unitedwayhp.org.
Donations can be dropped off 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday at the United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave. or 10 a.m.-noon at Life on Lexington Church, 620 E. Lexington Ave. Masks and hand sanitizer will be distributed on a first-come first-serve basis at Life on Lexington Church.
For more information about AAI, visit unitedwayhp.org/african-american-initiative-1.
