HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point is seeking help in preparing winter care kits for the area’s homeless.
The United Way is seeking donations of rain ponchos, cough drops, lotion, gloves, socks, lip balm, nail clippers, travel wipes, tissues, Band-Aids, individually wrapped granola bars and similar items.
Those wishing to donate can bring items by the United Way of Greater High Point at 815 Phillips Ave.
The campaign is part of the United Way’s African American Initiative and is a service project honoring MLK Day. The agency has partnered with local nonprofit LEAP, or Literacy Empowers All People, a college-prep after-school program for local youth.
