HIGH POINT – As temperatures begin to rise and summer approaches, United Way of Greater High Point is launching its "Fans for Seniors" campaign to provide much-needed relief to older adults and disabled residents who may not have access to air conditioning or other adequate cooling systems.
According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults are more vulnerable to the effects of heat and may be at greater risk for heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.
United Way of Greater High Point is partnering with local businesses and community organizations to collect and distribute fans to seniors in need. It is seeking donations of new box fans. Fans can be dropped off at the United Way office at 815 Phillips Ave. in High Point. All donated fans should be 20-inch box fans, new in the box, and UL-approved. Call 336-883-4127 beforehand to schedule a drop-off time.
Monetary donations are also accepted ($25 per fan) at 815 Phillips Ave. or online at www.unitedwayhp.org.
For more information on the "Fans for Seniors" campaign or to make a donation, visit www.unitedwayhp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.