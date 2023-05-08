HIGH POINT – As temperatures begin to rise and summer approaches, United Way of Greater High Point is launching its "Fans for Seniors" campaign to provide much-needed relief to older adults and disabled residents who may not have access to air conditioning or other adequate cooling systems.

According to the National Institute on Aging, older adults are more vulnerable to the effects of heat and may be at greater risk for heat-related illnesses, including dehydration, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

