HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point has reached the milestone of 50% of funds raised toward its 2021 campaign goal.
As of Nov. 22, it had received more than $2 million in donations toward its $4.15 million campaign goal, which Campaign Chairman Tony Bertschi revealed in mid-September. Bertschi expressed gratitude for support from the greater High Point community.
“It’s wonderful that we’ve reached 50% of our goal as we approach Thanksgiving,” said Bertschi, general manager of Crescent Ford. “This is yet another reminder of how thankful we all should be to live in such a generous community.”
Bertschi noted 82 cents of every dollar given to the local United Way is used to support 65 programs at 27 partner agencies that provide services to meet the community’s health, education and financial needs.
To donate to the 2021 United Way campaign, visit unitedwayhp.org
