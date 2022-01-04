HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point celebrated reaching 75% of its $4.15 million campaign goal before the start of 2022.
Reaching the milestone means more than just numbers on a thermometer, according to Joe Barnes, vice president of resource development.
With 82 cents of every dollar given to the local United Way being used to support 65 programs at its 27 partner agencies, the donations help provide services that meet the community’s health, education and financial needs. The donations make a measurable difference in the lives of those living within the Greater High Point community.
“United Way of Greater High Point could not do what we do without the support of the community,” Barnes said.
The nonprofit is thankful for the community’s support as it continues to work to meet its goal of truly making a difference for those it serves, said Crescent Ford General Manager Tony Bertschi, who served as the 2021 United Way of Greater High Point campaign chair. The current 2021 United Way campaign is scheduled to end the second week of March.
For more information or to donate, visit unitedwayhp.org.
