HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point has a pressing need for donations for its annual Gift of Warmth initiative.
Donated heaters started being given away last month to seniors and families who need emergency heating assistance, said Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point.
“With the recent cold temperatures, the demand for heaters has been high. Our heater giveaways are seeing record numbers of people seeking help,” she said. “Our supply of heaters and funds to purchase heaters is running very low.”
The United Way will accept heaters with a UL safety listing, thermostat control and auto shutoff. Heaters may be brought to United Way at 815 Phillips Ave.
Monetary donations to help the United Way buy more heaters may be made in person or online at unitedwayhp.org.
Organizations may inquire about becoming a heater distribution site by calling 336-883-4127.
