HIGH POINT
Logan Maxwell’s enticing voice as he engages a crowd through a song represents another way that the United Way of Greater High Point makes a difference in the lives of local people.
Two years ago as they were preparing for their son to graduate from East Forsyth High School, Christina and Gil Maxwell approached the Arc of High Point, which provides assistance to people with developmental disabilities. The Maxwells, who live in High Point, told more than 200 guests gathered at the United Way’s annual meeting Wednesday that Arc helped the family advocate for Logan and negotiate bureaucracies.
But it also led to a remarkable discovery. Logan, 21, began to show an interest in singing through the Arc that his mother and father never realized their son had. During the meeting at the High Point Country Club, Logan hushed the crowd as he sang “I Want to Pass It On” with the accompaniment of a pianist.
United Way leaders said the discovery of Logan’s musical ability represents a personal connection that the nonprofit helped make, symbolizing its larger role in the community.
“We deeply care,” said United Way President Jane Liebscher.
The United Way raised $4 million in its most recent annual fundraising campaign to support 62 programs through its partner agencies. The outreach ranges from backpacks filled with nutritious food for students and miniature libraries with free books to box fences for seniors in the summer and small heaters provided in the winter.
The annual meeting featured recognition of donors and volunteers. High Point Fire Chief Tommy Reid was named chairman of the board of directors for the 2023-24 United Way year, succeeding Joanna Nifong.
One reflection of the community support enjoyed by the United Way is the agency’s astounding rank among a particularly generous series of donors.
The Alexis de Tocqueville Society of contributors annually donate $10,000 or more, the top financial group for the United Way. For a city its size, the High Point United Way should have about 13 or 14 de Tocqueville donors — the local chapter instead has 82.
Local United Way leaders said that the High Point chapter has the second-greatest number of de Tocqueville contributors among cities its size in the United States.
