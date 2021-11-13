HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point is seeking the public’s help in brightening the holidays for area seniors.
As part of its Santa for Seniors program, the United Way is seeking donations of food and hygiene items as well as entertainment items such as adult coloring books, word search books and more.
This time of year can be especially hard for seniors who are unable to spend the holidays with families and loved ones, said Latoya Bullock, vice president of community impact at the United Way.
“Because of COVID-19, many were not able to visit with friends or family for over a year. Some are still confined to their homes with minimal outside contact with the world,” Bullock said. “This year we would like to bring a little joy to our beloved seniors during the holiday season.”
All items collected by the United Way will benefit Senior Resources of Guilford and Randolph Senior Adults Association. Donors can visit unitedwayhp.org to shop its Amazon wish list or donate directly to the cause.
The care kit items will be the only gift some seniors receive this holiday season, according to Mark Hensley, executive director of Randolph Senior Adults Association. The association has seen a more than 20% increase in seniors needing assistance, Hensley said.
Senior Resources of Guilford also has seen its numbers increase by more than 200 seniors, Executive Director Ellen Whitlock said.
The Santa for Seniors drive is part of this year’s Giving Tuesday, where more than 3.6 million people from 150 countries join together to assist in philanthropic causes. The local United Way participates in Giving Tuesday each year.
All items can be dropped off at the United Way office on Phillips Avenue no later than Tuesday, Nov. 30, the actual date of this year’s Giving Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.