HIGH POINT – Six local organizations have been awarded the United Way of North Carolina’s 2022 Spirit of North Carolina for their work with the United Way of Greater High Point, and a volunteer also won recognition.

The award celebrates organizations for their exemplary partnership demonstrated through fundraising and volunteer efforts, outstanding leadership and creative team building. Additionally, organizations focusing on DEI values and individuals who are champions of United Way are celebrated. This year, United Way of North Carolina recognized 74 winners representing 17 local United Ways at three regional events.

