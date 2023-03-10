HIGH POINT – Six local organizations have been awarded the United Way of North Carolina’s 2022 Spirit of North Carolina for their work with the United Way of Greater High Point, and a volunteer also won recognition.
The award celebrates organizations for their exemplary partnership demonstrated through fundraising and volunteer efforts, outstanding leadership and creative team building. Additionally, organizations focusing on DEI values and individuals who are champions of United Way are celebrated. This year, United Way of North Carolina recognized 74 winners representing 17 local United Ways at three regional events.
Marsh Furniture Co. was awarded in the category of Building Momentum and Sustainability Through Engaged Leadership or Employees. Guilford County Schools won for Investment in Long-Term Sustainable Impact. The city of High Point won for Leading through the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Lens. Computerway Food Systems won in Building a Legacy of Community Engagement Through Volunteerism. The Salvation Army won for Crisis Control and Community Resilience. And Cross Co. won for Impactful and Engaging Campaign Event or Activity.
The United Way of North Carolina also presented a new award, The United Way Community Ambassador award, to a United Way of Greater High Point advocate and volunteer, Gart Evans.
