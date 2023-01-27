HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point has reached 75% of its 2022 campaign goal, the agency announced Friday.
The local agency has raised $3,017,500 of its goal of $4,050,000.
“Reaching 75% of the goal means more than just numbers on a thermometer,” said Joe Barnes, vice president of resource development for the local United Way. “The generous donations we have received thus far ensure our 27 partner agencies can provide services that meet our community's health, education and financial needs.”
The United Way is still seeking donations to fully meet its goal. Donations can be mailed to United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave., High Point, NC 27262, or made online at unitedwayhp.org.
