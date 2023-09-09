HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point 14th annual CANpaign Food Drive will take place Sept. 11-15.

This weeklong initiative aims to replenish local food pantries and support local residents facing food insecurity. The need for food assistance has increased significantly, the United Way said. Local food pantries have experienced a 26% increase in clients since the beginning of the year, and 24% of these clients are first-time visitors to a food pantries.