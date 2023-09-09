HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point 14th annual CANpaign Food Drive will take place Sept. 11-15.
This weeklong initiative aims to replenish local food pantries and support local residents facing food insecurity. The need for food assistance has increased significantly, the United Way said. Local food pantries have experienced a 26% increase in clients since the beginning of the year, and 24% of these clients are first-time visitors to a food pantries.
From now until Sept. 15, donations of non-perishable food donations will be accepted at the United Way of Greater High Point, 815 Phillips Ave. For those unable to make in-person donations, monetary contributions can be made online at www.uwghp.org/canpaign.
The CANpaign Kickoff, where the 2023 campaign goal will be announced, will be held Sept. 14 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the United Way office.
For more information on how to participate, become a drop-off location or support the CANpaign Food Drive, visit CANpaign Food Drive 2023 online at unitedwayhp.org or contact the United Way at 336-883-4127.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.