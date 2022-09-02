HPTNWS-09-03-22 UNITED.jpg

Danett Lara, 10, volunteers filling boxes with donated canned goods at last year's CANpaign food drive. All food collected supports local food pantries. 

 LAURA GREEENE | HPE

HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point is preparing for the 13th annual food drive CANpaign Kickoff.

Organizations already have begun food drives collecting nonperishable food items to help restock local food pantries, which have seen a dramatic increase in clients and a decrease in food available.

