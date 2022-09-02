HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point is preparing for the 13th annual food drive CANpaign Kickoff.
Organizations already have begun food drives collecting nonperishable food items to help restock local food pantries, which have seen a dramatic increase in clients and a decrease in food available.
There also will be events all over High Point: At Ilderton Jeep on Sept. 10, there will be a “Stuff the Jeep” event from 10-4 p.m.; at Truist Point stadium on Sept. 13 people can gain admission to the High Point Rockers game that night by bringing four cans of food per person to donate; Thomas Built Buses will provide a bus on Sept. 16 at the Walmart on S. Main Street and on Sept. 22 at the Walmart on N. Main Street for the annual “Stuff the Bus!”; and on Sept. 20 Piedmont Triad Ambulance and Rescue will be at the Walmart on N. Main St. for the annual “Stuff the Ambulance.”
Both individuals and organizations can contribute to restocking the shelves through United Way of Greater High Point’s Amazon wish list and via www.unitedwayhp.org.
The CANpaign food drive will culminate on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 5:30 p.m. as Susan Fagg, 2022 United Way campaign chair, announces the campaign goal for the year at the United Way, 815 Phillips Ave. High Point University will be on hand with Prowler, the Cookie Cab and the HPU cheerleaders. In addition, a High Point Fire Department ladder truck will be there. The community is invited.
