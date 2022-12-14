TRIAD — COVID-19 caused a spike in demand for community services that United Way pays for, and that has not subsided, the leaders of United Way chapters in High Point and the rest of the Triad say.
At the same time, changing technology and public attitudes about charitable giving are making it harder to raise money.
The chapter leaders — including Jane Liebscher, president of the United Way of Greater High Point — took part in a panel discussion Tuesday in Greensboro about challenges that United Way chapters face.
“We too are seeing an influx of calls from people who have never, ever needed services,” Liebscher said.
Prior to the panel discussion at the annual Conversations with Community Leaders conference hosted by the United Way of Greater Greensboro, worldwide United Way President Angela Williams said in a video call to the group that calls for help to agencies funded by United Way jumped 40% because of the pandemic.
Traditionally, United Way chapters have relied for their fundraising on local employers partnering to encourage employees to make donations through payroll deductions, but that’s decreasingly reliable, Williams said.
In part, that’s because technology such as smartphones, apps and targeted online fundraising sites have given people more options to direct donations to specific causes, she said.
And people also want more of a voice in where their money goes, Williams said. Not as many people are willing to donate to United Way and trust the organization to decide how to divide the money.
Liebscher agreed and said some employers also are giving employees more options for payroll deductions to other organizations.
Brittany Pruitt Fletcher, president of the United Way of North Carolina, said one new approach some chapters are taking is finding alternate ways for employers to partner with United Way, such as by offering volunteer opportunities to their employees or allowing donations to be targeted to specific causes.
Williams said a longer-term problem United Way faces is building its brand and reputation with younger generations because there is a more diffuse awareness of charitable causes now.
Liebscher said that one way that is being done in High Point involves United Way’s “Smart Money” financial literacy program. That began as classes for adults having trouble managing their money, but in January it branched out into “Smart Money for Kids” to teach middle school and high school students the skills needed to manage their finances as they grow into independence.
“We’ve had several events now,” she said. “It’s going great.”
