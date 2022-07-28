HIGH POINT — The young life of Boun Phanhvanh reflects her own determination and courage to emerge from a life-changing injury and poverty, but also the compassion and support of the High Point community.
Phanhvanh was severely burned in a fire as a small child in her native Southeast Asian nation of Laos, which led doctors to amputate both her arms at the elbows. Her family was poor, which limited her options, the young woman said Wednesday at the United Way of Greater High Point Annual Meeting at the High Point Country Club.
She got the opportunity to come to the United States for medical treatment at a health care facility in Cincinnati when she was an adolescent. At 13 years old, she emancipated herself from her family in Laos to stay in America.
After shifting among different homes in other parts of the country, she came to live with her uncle and aunt in High Point and enrolled as a freshman at High Point Central High School. One of the nonprofit agencies that helped her — Communities In Schools of High Point — is a United Way partner.
Phanhvanh said her life immediately changed as she made friends and found advocates in the city. She became a key player on the Bison girls’ soccer team and made friends throughout the school.
“I’ve received so much love and support from the High Point community,” said Phanhvanh, the guest speaker at the United Way gathering, which drew 170 supporters.
Phanhvanh recently graduated from High Point Central and will attend Appalachian State University for the 2022-23 academic year.
“I’ve experienced a normal life for the first time,” she said.
Other speakers at the luncheon said that the spirit of community embodied by the outreach to Phanhvanh drives the day-to-day work of the United Way.
The shared goal of bettering the community has brought people together to support the 27 community partner agencies of the United Way, said local organization President Jane Liebscher.
“Our success is not measured by dollars but by lives changed,” she said.
As an example of the community’s support, dozens of organizations, businesses and individuals were recognized for their service to the United Way during the luncheon.
The major outreach initiatives of the United Way include the BackPack Program, which provides breakfast and lunch items and snacks to schoolchildren, the Little Free Library book exchange program and Fans for Seniors effort that provides box fans for older adults in need during the summer.
