HIGH POINT — The young life of Boun Phanhvanh reflects her own determination and courage to emerge from a life-changing injury and poverty, but also the compassion and support of the High Point community.

Phanhvanh was severely burned in a fire as a small child in her native Southeast Asian nation of Laos, which led doctors to amputate both her arms at the elbows. Her family was poor, which limited her options, the young woman said Wednesday at the United Way of Greater High Point Annual Meeting at the High Point Country Club.

Trending Videos