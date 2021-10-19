HIGH POINT — The United Way of Greater High Point will give away electric heaters for those in need as part of its Gift of Warmth program.
The first giveaway will be Tuesday, Nov. 16, at the Triad Food Pantry, 1311 Johnson St.
While many are happy to see the change of seasons, others do not have adequate means to stay warm in their homes, said Latoya Bullock, vice president of United Way of Greater High Point.
“Some do not have working central heat to heat their home, while others simply cannot afford the utility bills that increase when temperatures turn frigid,” Bullock said. “Space heaters often cost less to operate and can provide heat to those who have no other sources. A heater can mean the difference in someone freezing or staying warm.”
To donate a heater, visit unitedwayhp.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.