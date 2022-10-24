HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point is accepting donations of heaters for its annual Gift of Warmth initiative.
HIGH POINT – The United Way of Greater High Point is accepting donations of heaters for its annual Gift of Warmth initiative.
The United Way will accept heaters with a UL safety listing, thermostat control and auto shutoff.
Starting next month, the heaters will be given away to help seniors and families who need emergency heating assistance.
Heaters may be brought to United Way at 815 Phillips Ave., and monetary donations may be made in person or online at unitedwayhp.org.
Organizations may inquire about becoming a heater distribution site by calling 336-883-4127.
