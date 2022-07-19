HIGH POINT — The owners of a High Point metal manufacturing plant plan to close it and lay off about 72 people who work there.
United Furniture Industries representatives recently sent notice to the state that their 315 Kettering Road facility, which does business as Royal Development Metal Stamping, will permanently close Aug. 30.
In a related move, the company plans to lay off 199 manufacturing employees at its 401 Hanes Mill Road plant in Winston-Salem effective July 29.
The company is taking the action due to an “unforeseen business circumstance,” J. Andrew Payne, general counsel for United Furniture Industries, wrote in a June 30 letter to the N.C. Department of Commerce about the plant closure and layoffs, which will total 271 between the two locations.
“Specifically, major customers of United’s unexpectedly decided not to purchase from United a substantial amount of inventory United manufactured pursuant to those customers’ forecasts,” Payne wrote. “This has led to a significant financial crisis that United believes cannot be realistically addressed without implementing the plant closure and mass layoff.”
United Furniture Industries, a privately held company based in Tupelo, Mississippi, is a manufacturer of upholstered and case goods furniture.
It acquired Royal Development Metal Stamping and its 187,000 square feet of production facilities on 13 acres in 2017 as part of its purchase of Lane Furniture.
Founded in 1965, Royal Development Metal Stamping specializes in the production, assembly and finishing of motion furniture mechanisms and accessories, according to its website.
The pending closure is the second Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act layoff notice involving a company with a High Point presence so far this year.
In March, Graphik Dimensions, which makes custom picture frames, reported to the state that it planned to lay off about 115 of its employees at its locations at 2080 and 2103 Brentwood St. between May 15 and the end of this year.
