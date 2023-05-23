GUILFORD COUNTY — United Airlines will begin daily non-stop service from Piedmont Triad International Airport to Denver this fall, the airline announced Tuesday.
United will be the airport’s only carrier to fly nonstop to Denver, airport Executive Director Kevin Baker said. The service will begin on Sept. 29.
“With the launch of the United Denver nonstop service, United Airlines is providing not only nonstop service to a new destination but also an important new gateway to other points in the west, and international flights to Asia,” Baker said.
The addition is part of a larger United announcement of 35 new flights, a dozen new gates and three new clubs in Denver, United CEO Scott Kirby said.
“Denver is one of the fastest growing cities in the country, and as the Mile High City’s most flown airline, it’s essential that we maintain the most modern infrastructure and fleet to support our local employees and customers and deliver a great experience,” Kirby said.
The initial schedule calls for flights to leave PTI daily at 8:30 a.m. and arrive in Denver at 10:26 p.m. Flights will leave Denver at 5:30 p.m. and arrive at PTI at 10:47 p.m.
