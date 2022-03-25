HIGH POINT — The U.S. government pledged Thursday to accept 100,000 Ukrainian refugees fleeing their country because of the Russian invasion, but it’s not clear at this point how many refugees may arrive in the High Point area.
An estimated 3.5 million people have left their homes over the past month because of the war.
Prior to the invasion, few Ukrainian refugees had come to the High Point area, said Rob Cassell, executive director with the World Relief Triad organization that settles immigrants.
“We have had a few folks from the Ukrainian community who are worried about friends and family come to us to see if they can find out more information for their loved ones,” Cassell said.
Ukrainian refugees have had a portal to come to the United States dating back decades through a federal program that covers oppressed religious minorities from European nations that were part of the former Soviet Union, Cassell told The High Point Enterprise. World Relief nationally has resettled about 13,000 Ukrainians in the last 18 years through the program.
The announcement Thursday by the Biden administration on refugees was part of a broader outreach to Ukraine. The administration also announced that the United States is prepared to provide more than $1 billion in new funding towards humanitarian assistance.
The federal government will seek to expand and develop new programs with a focus on welcoming Ukrainians who have family members in the United States. The U.S. government already has provided more than $123 million to help European nations settle Ukrainian refugees.
This year, World Relief Triad has been helping resettle refugees in the region from other conflicts globally, such as immigrants escaping persecution and unrest in Sudan, Syria, Cambodia and Afghanistan, Cassell said.
“For our area right now in High Point, we have a capacity through the refugee resettlement program to resettle around 240 people this year,” Cassell said. “We do have people arriving every day right now. Some have been waiting in refugee camps for seven to 10 years.”
