The fighting in Ukraine has hit especially close to home for one High Point church, where the two lead pastors and a staff member all have strong ties to the embattled country.
“This has been so heartbreaking, emotional and sad,” said Rosa Dudley, the office and outreach director at Manna Church High Point, who has extended family living in Ukraine.
“One second I’m sad, and the next second I’m angry this is even happening in 2022. I grew up in a household that only spoke Ukrainian, so that country is a big part of me. Those are my people being attacked.”
The church’s husband-and-wife lead pastors, Jeff and Ana Bullock, helped plant and pastor a church in Lviv — the largest city in western Ukraine — when they lived there in the mid-1990s as representatives of EveryNation Ministries. The Bullocks have stayed in touch with several friends in Ukraine since Russia invaded the country last week.
“Our church in Lviv is housing and taking care of displaced families,” Jeff Bullock said. “Men are packing up their families, driving their wives and children as far west as they can, and then going back to the conflict. Missionaries are doing similar things, trying to be there to help with the displaced families.”
Because of its ties to Ukraine, Manna Church High Point is raising funds to send to EveryNation Ministries in support of relief efforts in Ukraine.
“I can tell you that 100% of the money donated is going to be channeled into Ukraine one way or another, whether it’s resources or finances,” Bullock said.
Despite their dire circumstances, the Ukrainian people have shown — and will continue to show — resolve, Bullock said.
“Ukrainians love their nation — they’re freakishly patriotic,” he said. “They’re not going to leave. And this isn’t their first rodeo, either — they’ve been bullied by … (Russia) for a long time and haven’t backed down. They’re very strong folks with tons of courage, but when you hear missiles going over your building and sirens going off, you scurry out of your high-rise apartment building and go down to the basement.”
That’s what Dudley’s relatives have been doing, too.
“Most of them are in Lviv, on the western side of Ukraine,” she said. “From what I’ve heard from my mom, they’re OK. They’re in their homes, but when they get that signal, they have to go to the basement because missiles are being fired.”
Dudley’s parents and sisters left Ukraine in 1990 because of Christian persecution, but she wasn’t born until after the family arrived in the United States. Still, she grew up immersed in the Ukrainian culture and language.
“My entire family is Ukrainian — my parents, my sisters, my grandparents, my ancestors,” Dudley said. “So this attack, it feels like a personal attack on me.”
Bullock said what the Ukrainians need, in addition to relief efforts, is prayer.
“They’re like family to us, and they need our prayers,” he said. “In January, we had what we call ‘21 Days of Prayer and Fasting,’ and we prayed for them every day. We have small groups in our church, and they’re praying, too. Prayers have been going up all week long. We’ve been praying, and we’ll continue to pray and do as much for them as we can.”
