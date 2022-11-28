An arrest warrant on a charge of femicide has been issued in the death of a Charlotte woman in Mexico.
The name of the suspect has not been released by officials in Mexico, but a news site called Conan Daily and posts circulating on social media say she is from Jamestown.
The Associated Press reported that police in Mexico have been in contact with diplomats and Mexican federal prosecutors to have the suspect returned to Mexico.
The FBI field office in Charlotte also has its own investigation.
Shanquella Robinson, 25, a Charlotte native, died on Oct. 29, the day after arriving at a resort villa in San José del Cabo, Mexico, with six other people.
A video of someone beating Robinson while she falls to the floor, naked and barely able to speak, went viral after her death. The hashtag #JusticeForShanquella has been trending on social media.
Sallamondra Robinson, Shanquella’s mother, told news outlets that each person from the trip has a different story about what happened, and they initially told her that her daughter had alcohol poisoning.
The official autopsy report lists the cause of death as “severe spinal cord injury and atlas luxation,” which is a type of neck injury.
A police report obtained by Gerardo Zuñiga, an investigative reporter for MetropoliMx, says Robinson received medical attention for nearly three hours before having a seizure and dying.
