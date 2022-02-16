HIGH POINT — For years, High Point Museum officials have been intrigued by a certain signature on the museum’s 132-year-old “signature quilt,” which was signed by about 200 High Pointers in 1890, when the quilt was created.
In the center of one quilt square, as plain as the India ink it was written with, is the signature of a Benj Harrison, with the year 1890 written beneath it.
Now, you presidential scholars out there know that Benjamin Harrison just happened to be the president of the United States in 1890. But could that really be the commander in chief’s signature gracing an otherwise obscure quilt made in High Point, a city some 300-plus miles from the White House?
Well, yes, it could be — and it probably is, according to Jennifer Capps, a Harrison expert who examined the handwriting on the quilt this week.
“While it is hard to say for certain, I do believe it is Benjamin Harrison’s signature,” said Capps, vice president of curatorship and exhibition at the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in Indianapolis, Indiana, the city where Harrison died in 1901. “He always signed his first name Benj. If anything, I would say the tail of the ‘j’ is a bit off, but everybody has some slight variations.”
Capps rendered her opinion after The High Point Enterprise emailed her a photograph of the signature in question.
The news came as a pleasant surprise to officials at the High Point Museum, where the quilt is currently on display with several other quilts from the museum’s permanent collection.
“Wow, that’s really cool,” said Marian Inabinett, curator of collections. “So somebody here in High Point had some connections in Washington and had it signed by the president. That’s pretty neat.”
But that’s not all. It apparently wasn’t just the 23rd U.S. president who signed the quilt, but seven of his Cabinet members, too: B.F. Tracy (secretary of the Navy), John W. Noble (secretary of Interior), J.M. Rusk (secretary of Agriculture), William Windom (secretary of Treasury), W.H.H. Miller (attorney general), Redfield Proctor (secretary of War) and John Wanamaker (postmaster general).
Capps said she’s familiar with Miller and Wanamaker’s signatures and believes those two on the quilt are authentic, as well. And if those two are authentic, it stands to reason that the others are also authentic.
Those eight signatures — Harrison and the seven Cabinet members — all appear in a square labeled “Washington City.” The remaining 29 squares contain signatures of High Pointers, including such well-known family names as Cox, Millis, Snow, Farriss, Wrenn and Kirkman.
“It’s a Who’s Who of people in High Point at that time,” Inabinett said.
According to Inabinett, a group of young women at First Presbyterian Church — then on English Street — created the red-and-white quilt as a fundraiser to purchase new carpet for the sanctuary. Individuals paid a small amount of money for the privilege of being able to sign the quilt, she explained.
“We don’t know how much they had to pay — probably not more than 5 or 10 cents a signature — but the information we were given says they raised a total of $52.06,” Inabinett said.
And by the way, none of that money came from the president or his Cabinet members, according to records kept by the young women who organized the fundraiser.
“It very clearly says ‘Washington City, Zero,’ so they didn’t collect any money for those signatures,” Inabinett said.
It could be, however, that the quilt was raffled, and it certainly would’ve drawn higher bids with those Washington signatures on there, she added.
The quilt is on display as part of the museum’s current “Domestic Art” exhibition. The exhibition will remain on display through Sept. 3, but the signature quilt will be substituted with another quilt no later than mid-March to avoid overexposure, according to museum officials.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
