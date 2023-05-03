HIGH POINT — A former High Point man convicted in two fatal shootings — one in High Point and one in Randolph County — that happened more than 30 years ago, before he was 18, will be released from prison this summer, and the district attorney for Randolph County is fuming.

Jeffery Edgar Tucker, 51, had been sentenced to life in prison plus 50 years for his two second-degree murder convictions in the late 1980s. The state’s current sentencing law eliminates parole for crimes committed on or after Oct. 1, 1994, but the state must allow parole for those sentenced under previous sentencing guidelines calling for it.

