HIGH POINT — Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday night while sitting in a car along a neighborhood street in the eastern part of the city.
Their names were not released.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — Two teenagers were wounded in a drive-by shooting early Monday night while sitting in a car along a neighborhood street in the eastern part of the city.
Their names were not released.
The shooting was reported shortly before 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Bridges Drive.
A High Point Police Department officer took one of the victims to Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist High Point Medical Center, and Guilford County EMS took the other to Atrium Health Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Both in stable condition Tuesday morning, police said.
No other information about the shooting or the victims’ injuries was released.
Police ask that anyone with information call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000. Tipsters can download the P3 tips app and submit tips electronically while still remaining anonymous. Anyone providing a tip can stay anonymous but still collect any reward offered.
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.