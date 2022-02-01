HIGH POINT — YWCA High Point has two new series of workshops beginning Thursday, “Love Yourself To Better Health” and “Kitchenology.” Each series will be offered on consecutive Thursdays throughout February.
Hosted by the YWCA’s Women’s Resource Center, “Love Yourself To Better Health: Mind, Body and Soul” is an in-person and virtual workshop series designed to help women see themselves as powerful and capable of making the changes necessary to reimagine, reestablish and reaffirm who they are and what they have to offer to their home, workplace, community and the world.
Each session will be presented from 6 to 7 p.m. Here’s the lineup:
• Thursday: “Love Yourself To Better Health — Mind,” in-person workshop, with Alisha Wielfaert, entrepreneur and creator of “Yoke and Abundance Wise Women” podcast.
• Feb. 10: “Love Yourself To Better Health — Body (Physical),” in-person workshop, with Charlotta “Charlee” Gilley, certified personal trainer and fitness instructor for YWCA High Point.
• Feb. 17: “Love Yourself To Better Health — Body (Nutritional),” virtual workshop, with Dr. Lauren Halderman, professor and director of undergraduate studies with the Department of Nutrition at the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
• Feb. 24: “Love Yourself To Better Health — Soul,” virtual workshop, with evangelist Cynthia Moore.
“As women, we can give a lot of ourselves to so many people and things, but we tend to forget to take care of ourselves,” said Regina Johnson, director of the Women’s Resource Center. “(This) is a series to encourage and educate women on the different ways to take better care of themselves.”
Register for the series by calling 336-882-4126 or by emailing Johnson at rjohnson@ywcahp.com.
For the “Kitchenology” series, the YWCA has partnered with Homegrown Heroes, a local nutrition education nonprofit, to provide a program that allows teens and adults to learn and practice their kitchen skills. Skills such as kitchen setup, dry and moist heating methods, and knife skills will be taught, and participants will cook a delicious meal at the same time.
Each Thursday session will meet from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the YWCA, located at 155 W. Westwood Ave.
You can register for “Kitchenology” at the YWCA’s front desk, by calling 336-882-4126, or online at https://ywcahp.com/wellness/teaching-kitchen.
For more information about the series, contact Alex Ruppert, aquatics and wellness director, at aruppert@ywcahp.com.
