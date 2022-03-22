HIGH POINT — The High Point Museum has exchanged two of the more delicate quilts in its current exhibit, “Domestic Art,” which features quilts from the permanent collection and is on display through Sept. 3.
The two quilts that were taken down are the “Pineapple Quilt,” which has been replaced by a quilt made entirely of men’s suit fabric swatches, and the “Signature Quilt” from First Presbyterian Church of High Point, which was replaced by another signature quilt from the Tar Heel Needlework Guild.
This guild’s signature quilt was a promotional piece for the guild to honor the U.S. Bicentennial celebrations in 1976. The guild accepted $1 for each signature and $5 for local company logos, and sought signatures from local leaders as well as state and national politicians. The number of squares and logos grew so numerous that the plan for one quilt became two — one for signatures and one for logos. The logo quilt will be displayed in July.
There are a number of recognizable names on the signature quilt, including President Gerald Ford, President Ronald Reagan, first lady Nancy Reagan, and former N.C. Gov. James Holshouser.
The project was donated to the High Point Museum for display in 1976.
The quilt of rectangular blocks of men’s suit material, most likely from fabric samples, was created between 1930 and 1950 in western North Carolina.
The museum plans to exchange some of the more delicate quilts three more times during the run of the exhibition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.