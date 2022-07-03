HIGH POINT – Two men were shot Saturday evening, and one died.
Their names were not released.
The High Point Police Department said they were shot around 7 p.m. at the intersection of Centennial Street and University Parkway. They drove to the 1200 block of Eastchester Drive and called 911.
Both were taken to Atrium Health Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem for treatment, where one of them died.
Police did not release any other information.
Anyone with information about violent crime or illegal activity can contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.