HIGH POINT — Two men were arrested early Thursday morning and charged with robbing a drug store at knifepoint.

Employees of the Walgreens at N. Main Street and Westchester Drive reported that a man wearing a mask came inside the store about 12:30 a.m., pulled out a knife and stole money, the High Point Police Department said. The employees told officers the man left in a small, silver-colored vehicle with a second man inside the car.

