HIGH POINT — Two men were arrested early Thursday morning and charged with robbing a drug store at knifepoint.
Employees of the Walgreens at N. Main Street and Westchester Drive reported that a man wearing a mask came inside the store about 12:30 a.m., pulled out a knife and stole money, the High Point Police Department said. The employees told officers the man left in a small, silver-colored vehicle with a second man inside the car.
Less than an hour later, an officer saw a car near a convenience store in the 800 block of W. Fairfield Road with two men inside who matched the description of the robbers. The officer tried to stop the car but the driver did not pull over, police say. Officers chased the vehicle until it crashed at the intersection of Prospect Street and Amhurst Avenue, where both men got out and ran away, police said.
Officers initially found and arrested Buck N. Manuel, 55, of High Point, who police said was the driver. He is charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony fleeing to elude arrest, reckless driving, hit and run and speeding.
Officers later arrested Carroll M. Emerson, 45, of High Point. He is charged with aiding and abetting armed robbery and felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, according to police.
