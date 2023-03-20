HIGH POINT — Two people were injured in a house fire this past weekend in the southeastern part of the city.
One person was taken to an area hospital for minor burns, and the other person was treated at the scene of the fire for smoke inhalation, Assistant Chief Terry Hall of the High Point Fire Department said.
The fire in the 200 block of Randall Street was reported at 10:40 p.m. Saturday. When firefighters arrived flames had spread throughout the one-story house, Hall said.
The two people escaped the house before firefighters arrived.
Firefighters brought the blaze under control in about 30 minutes, Hall said.
The cause of the fire remained under investigation as of Monday afternoon.
An estimate on damages wasn’t available. Hall said the fire wasn’t a complete loss as firefighters were able to salvage some of the house.
