HIGH POINT — Two veterans of the hospitality industry have been hired to run the food hall that’s set to open next year in downtown High Point.
Ericka Edwards and Shannon Donovan have started as marketplace managers of Stock and Grain Assembly at 275 North Elm, a mixed-use building under construction next to Truist Point stadium. The 10-vendor food hall, which organizers hope to open in March, will occupy the first floor of the building.
Edwards and Donovan will oversee operations, event sales, marketing and day-to-day management, said Mike Morris, head of CANAdev, the Baltimore-based development team managing the food hall.
“We recently announced our first round of food hall merchants, and today we are thrilled to introduce the local team that will work with the community and our vendors as they come on board,” Morris said.
Edwards is a Triad native who was most recently general manager of Triple J Manor House in Mocksville. She has a background in hospitality and events management, and has previously held positions with Sterling Events Group, WinMock at Kinderton and the Winston Cup Museum Special Event Center. She holds a bachelor of science degree from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro, where she specialized in nutrition and wellness studies.
Donovan most recently worked for Starmount Forest Country Club in Greensboro, where she specialized in marketing and assisted with events management. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in event management and a master of arts degree in strategic communication from High Point University. While a student at HPU, she worked in marketing and special events at The String & Splinter Club.
With a combined 20 years of hospitality experience, Edwards and Donovan will oversee operations of the food hall, as well as public programming and private events, a news release said.
“They plan to emphasize local community events to create opportunities for residents of High Point and surrounding cities,” the news release said.
Organizers have announced three food hall tenants so far: Biscuits Brisket & Beer, serving classic smoked meats and Texas-style barbecue; Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, offering made-to-order doughnuts; and Yumi Sushi, specializing in Japanese cuisine and Taiwanese boba tea.
According to organizers, there is “limited vendor space remaining in the food hall,” and they are still seeking local restaurateurs and entrepreneurs.
The 12,000-square-foot food hall will also be available for private bookings, such as corporate and social events.
