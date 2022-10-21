HIGH POINT — City officials will decide between two firms vying to oversee planned renovations to Truist Point stadium to accommodate a professional soccer team.

I.L. Long Construction Co. of Winston-Salem was the second general contractor to submit a proposal for the project. It did so after the city had to make a second attempt to find a vendor for the project when Greensboro-based Samet Corp. was the only respondent to the city’s first request for qualifications to provide design and construction services for the project.

