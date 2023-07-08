HIGH POINT — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a residence in east High Point, police said.
Their names had not been released Saturday morning.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 87F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%..
Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 8, 2023 @ 9:27 am
HIGH POINT — Two people are dead in a murder-suicide at a residence in east High Point, police said.
Their names had not been released Saturday morning.
On Friday just after 4 p.m.the High Point Police Department received a report of an assault with a deadly weapon in the 100 block of Spring Garden Street off Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. Officers found two people killed.
Police had not released further information Saturday morning, including the genders of the two people.
Police ask that anyone with information to call High Point Crimestoppers at 336-889-4000.
It was the seventh homicide this year in High Point. It is also the second murder-suicide in the city this year.
On Jan. 7 Robert Crayton Jr. shot and killed his wife and three of his children at a house in north High Point before shooting and killing himself.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.