HIGH POINT — The City Council on Monday will consider authorizing incentives for two High Point business expansions.
One is an office project at 275 N. Elm St., which is a new building next to Truist Point stadium known as the Bedrock.
Wythe Advantage Inc., doing business as the Coldwell Banker Advantage real estate office at 2212 Eastchester Drive, is considering leasing 5,605 square feet on the first and second floors of the Bedrock building.
The company would relocate its existing staff and sales operation of 38 people over three years and “anticipates growing by 15% per year, or an additional 21 sales positions,” according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
The council will consider authorizing $350,389 in incentives for the company.
Coldwell Banker Advantage would be the second office tenant to lease space in the Bedrock building, joining Key Risk insurance, which recently moved in on the third floor.
The first floor includes the Stock and Grain Assembly food hall.
The other project involves Ethnicraft USA, a subsidiary of a Belgian furniture design and manufacturing company that is considering an expansion at the Gallimore Industrial Center at 750 Gallimore Dairy Road, according to the EDC.
The company has an 80,000-square-foot warehouse on Taylor Avenue in south High Point.
To meet growing demand, it’s considering building a new warehouse and distribution facility in the industrial park, which is in far north High Point, just south of Interstate 40.
This would add 160,000 square feet of space for Ethnicraft and would trigger a larger investment at the industrial park of $17.9 million in real and personal property, according to the EDC.
If it moves forward with the proposed expansion, Ethnicraft would retain 41 existing jobs and add 25 new positions that pay above the average Guilford County wage.
The council will consider authorizing $127,949 in incentives for the project.
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.