HIGH POINT — City voters will have at least two chances to hear from candidates running for mayor and City Council through forums set for this fall.
The High Point YWCA and Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which both have a recent history of holding candidate forums that drew large audiences, will stage public events in October leading into the Nov. 7 general election.
The High Point YWCA forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 23, Executive Director Heidi Majors said. It will be at the YWCA building at 155 W. Westwood Ave. downtown.
The chamber of commerce forum will take place at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 12, President and CEO Rachel Moss Collins said. It will be in The Loft at Congdon Yards at 410 W. English Road.
High Point voters will choose a mayor, two at-large, citywide council members and six ward representatives in the municipal election.
The candidate filing period opens July 7. So far nearly a dozen candidates have publicly announced their intention to run for local office.
If enough candidates file to require any primary elections, voters would settle those contests on Oct. 10, before the forums.
This year marks the second campaign season in which the winners in the election will serve four-year terms. Previously the mayor and council served two-year terms, but local elected officials decided to extend their terms to four years on their own without presenting the issue to voters in a referendum.
All High Point municipal elections are nonpartisan, meaning the party affiliation of a candidate doesn’t appear on the ballot.
pjohnson@hpenews.com
