HIGH POINT — City voters will have at least two chances to hear from candidates running for mayor and City Council through forums set for this fall.

The High Point YWCA and Business High Point-Chamber of Commerce, which both have a recent history of holding candidate forums that drew large audiences, will stage public events in October leading into the Nov. 7 general election.

