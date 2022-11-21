GUILFORD COUNTY — A Kernersville Police Department officer fired his weapon at a car driving toward and another officer after a reported break-in to a business early Sunday.
Guilford County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Kernersville Police Department officers were investigating a break-in at Colfax Gun and Ammo in the 9000 block of W. Market Street that was reported about 1 a.m. when two Kernersville officers saw a vehicle parked on Ira Drive, the sheriff’s office said. The vehicle accelerated toward the officers, but after one officer fired at the vehicle, it stopped and the two men in it were arrested.
