HIGH POINT — Four people received minor injuries in a two-car wreck Thursday afternoon at an intersection in the southwestern part of the city.
Someone driving a passenger car on Old Thomasville Road about 1:30 p.m. tried to make a left turn onto Market Center Drive under a red traffic signal and was struck in the driver’s side door by an SUV traveling on Market Center Drive, Lt. Jeffrey Crouse of the High Point Police Department said.
The three people in the car and the only person in the SUV were taken to local hospitals for treatment.
The driver of the passenger car will be cited for a red light violation, Crouse said. Further information wasn’t available Thursday afternoon.
