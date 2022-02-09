HIGH POINT — Organizers of the downtown food hall released details Tuesday on two bars that will join nine restaurant vendors in the building at 275 N. Elm St. when it opens in April.
Developed in partnership with Chris Ryker of North Carolina Beer Pride and Biscuits Brisket & Beer, both bars in the Stock and Grain Assembly will focus on local craft beer and spirits as well as feature classic cocktails with a modern Southern twist.
Bevelry, a centrally located craft bar with 20 taps, and Cahoots, an outdoor patio bar, will both occupy part of the first floor.
“I’m very excited to be a part of the bars at Stock and Grain because now I’m helping curate the [craft cocktail and] draft beer list[s], with hopes of bringing North Carolina beers to the area that may not already be here,” Ryker, who founded North Carolina Beer Pride in 2017, said in a news release.
A neighborhood bar with a slightly elevated vibe, Bevelry will welcome guests at the main entrance, across from a mural designed with support from High Point University and painted by a local artist. The indoor space will include 20 bar seats, with nearby room to gather.
Cahoots will have eight taps and accommodate 14 seats at the bar, with a surrounding seating area to accommodate 32 guests. Cyclical landscaping will set the stage for seasonal cocktail menus and year-round outdoor programming, like live music and pop-up retail offerings from local artisans.
In his position overseeing Bevelry and Cahoots, Ryker will promote and drive business to the regional breweries the bars will source.
“I’m very much looking forward to deepening the relationships that I’ve been creating since 2017, and making Stock + Grain not only a food destination, but also a craft [cocktail and] beer destination as well,” he said.
The two bars complement the nine restaurant partners, five of which have been publicly announced: Biscuits Brisket & Beer, Damn Good Dogs, Go Yaki, Pop’s Mini Doughnut Shop, and Yumi Sushi.
