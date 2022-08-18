HPTNWS-08-18-22 CAR WASH.jpg

Crews install an Autobell Car Wash sign Wednesday at the former location of Twin Oaks Car Wash, which recently closed. Autobell Car Wash has signed a 10-year lease to operate the location at 120 Westchester Drive in High Point.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Twin Oaks Car Wash has closed after decades in business in High Point, and another car wash company plans to operate at its longtime location.

The 120 Westchester Drive business recently stopped taking vehicles through its automated conveyor washing system and hand-drying them, as it had done at the site for more than 20 years.

