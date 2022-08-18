HIGH POINT — Twin Oaks Car Wash has closed after decades in business in High Point, and another car wash company plans to operate at its longtime location.
The 120 Westchester Drive business recently stopped taking vehicles through its automated conveyor washing system and hand-drying them, as it had done at the site for more than 20 years.
Its presence in High Point goes back to 1958, and it previously operated at the corner of Westchester Drive and N. Main Street from 1970 to 2001, when it moved a few hundred feet west to a 5,200-square-foot facility on about an acre.
The property has been leased to Autobell Car Wash, according to a document that was recorded Aug. 9 with the Guilford County Register of Deeds. The lease is for a 10-year term and gives the tenant two five-year extension options. It lists the longtime property owner, Robbins Properties LLC, as the landlord.
Robbins Properties LLC manager Jerry Wayne Robbins could not be reached for comment.
Autobell Car Wash states on its website that one of its locations is coming soon to 120 Westchester Drive.
It also states that the Charlotte-based firm is the fifth-largest conveyorized car wash company in the U.S. and that it has more than 80 locations in Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Maryland and Virginia.
Several new car washes have recently opened or are planning to construct locations in High Point, including Jimmy Clean’s Express Car Wash at 3316 N. Main St.; Sam’s Xpress Car Wash at 2619 S. Main St.; Caliber Car Wash at 2401 N. Main St.; ModWash at 3904 Sedgebrook St. and Take 5 Car Wash at 1911 Westchester Drive.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.