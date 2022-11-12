HIGH POINT — Voter turnout in the midterm was robust but not quite as high as the last midterm four years ago, a political analyst said.
HIGH POINT — Voter turnout in the midterm was robust but not quite as high as the last midterm four years ago, a political analyst said.
Statewide turnout stood at 3.75 million voters, or 50.5% of all North Carolina registered voters.
The previous midterm election in 2018 drew 3.76 million voters, which was 53% of all registered voters at that time, according to figures from Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University.
Turnout in midterm elections historically has been much lower. For instance, the 2014 midterm drew 2.92 million voters, a turnout of 44%.
The 2018 turnout was the highest in a non-presidential election year since 1990, when 62% of the state’s registered voters cast ballots in an election that featured Republican Sen. Jesse Helms defeating former Charlotte mayor and Democrat Harvey Gantt, who was seeking to become the first Black U.S. senator from North Carolina.
Locally, Guilford County posted a turnout of 49.2%, down from the 53.6% in 2018, according to figures from the N.C. State Board of Elections.
Davidson County recorded a turnout of 51.3%, down from 52.6% turnout in 2018. Randolph County posted 50.3%, down from 51.1% in 2018.
Turnout typically is lowest among younger voters, but Tufts University’s Center for Information and Research on Civic Learning and Engagement said in a report based on Edison Research exit poll data that voters under 30 turned out in higher numbers than usual.
The average nationwide was 27% — which was low compared to the overall turnout but was much higher than the historical norm of around 20% — and in a group of nine battleground states that includes North Carolina the average was 31%.
That was enough in many cases to swing races to the Democrats’ favor because voters under 30 voted for Democrats by a margin of almost 2-to-1, the report said.
In North Carolina, young voters are not as sharply divided: 52% of voters under 30 voted for Democratic candidates, the report said.
