HPTNWS-11-12-22 TURNOUT.jpg

Voters cast their ballots at the Oak Vew Baptist Church polling site on Election Day.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — Voter turnout in the midterm was robust but not quite as high as the last midterm four years ago, a political analyst said.

Statewide turnout stood at 3.75 million voters, or 50.5% of all North Carolina registered voters.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos