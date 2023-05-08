Former President Donald Trump and two of his potential rivals for the party’s 2024 presidential nomination will be among a slate of featured speakers at the North Carolina Republican Party’s state convention in Greensboro next month, the party announced Monday.
The party’s convention will be held June 8-11 at the Koury Convention Center.
The event “serves as a platform for Republicans from across North Carolina to come together and discuss the critical issues facing our state and our nation and prepare for victory in 2024,” according to the party’s announcement.
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis will speak at the Old North State Dinner at 6 p.m. on Friday, June 9.
Former Vice President Mike Pence, who held that office under Trump from 2016 to 2020, will speak at the First in Freedom Luncheon at noon on Saturday, June 10.
Trump, who is running for president in 2024 after losing his reelection bid in 2020, will speak at the event’s Grand Old Party Dinner at 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 10.
Neither Pence nor DeSantis have announced bids for the presidency in 2024, but each are considered potential candidates for the Republican nomination. DeSantis could make an announcement about his candidacy this month, according to NBC News. Pence could make an announcement on his intentions before the end of June, according to CBS News.
Distributed by Tribune Content Agency.
