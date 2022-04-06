U.S. Rep. Ted Budd has a double-digit lead in the Republican primary to replace retiring U.S. Sen. Richard Burr, a poll released this week shows.
Budd, a three-term congressman representing North Carolina’s 13th District, leads former Gov. Pat McCrory by 14 percentage points among likely voters, according to the poll, which was conducted by Emerson College and the Washington, D.C., news outlet The Hill.
A total of 36% of the 508 Republicans who were surveyed said they would vote for Budd in the May 17 primary election, while 22% said they would vote for McCrory, who served as governor from 2013 to 2017. Former U.S. Rep. Mark Walker received 9% in the poll, while military veteran Marjorie Eastman received 1%. Twenty-three percent of Republicans said they were still undecided roughly five weeks before the primary.
There are 14 Republicans in the race, but there won’t be a runoff if one candidate gets more than 30% of the vote.
The poll was conducted April 2-4 and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.3 percentage points.
Budd was endorsed by Trump last year at the NCGOP convention in Greenville, and the conservative Club for Growth PAC has spent millions of dollars in TV ads informing Republicans of the endorsement. Trump will hold a rally Saturday in Johnston County.
When asked in the survey whether an endorsement by Trump would make them more or less likely to vote for a candidate, 59% said it would make them more likely to vote for the candidate, 13% said the endorsement would make them less likely to vote for the candidate, and 27% said it wouldn’t make a difference.
