GUILFORD COUNTY – Truist Mortgage awarded Housing Consultants Group a $25,000 performance grant to continue offering homebuyer education and counseling to residents in Guilford County who want to buy a home, HCG announced.
The grant will help the nonprofit counseling agency provide information to prospective Guilford County homeowners to educate them about home buying and prepare them for responsibilities that come with homeownership, said Sofia Crisp, the executive director of HCG.
Since January, HCG has provided virtual homebuyer education to 958 prospective homebuyers.
In the last two years, HCG homebuyer education sessions have helped 770 Guilford County residents access state and municipal down payment assistance programs to buy their first homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.