HIGH POINT
A Randolph County family with strong ties to High Point recently celebrated a most unusual feat in the world of Boy Scouts — three sons all earned their Eagle Scout awards.
Brothers Luke, Matthew and Caleb Dulin were presented their Eagles together earlier this month, culminating a long Scouting history in the Dulin family.
“There are very few Boy Scouts that get their Eagle, so to have three siblings get it is very, very, very rare,” said their father, David Dulin, who serves as assistant Scoutmaster of the brothers’ troop, Troop 25 in Archdale. “I have an uncle who’s been in Scouting for 60 years, and he said he’s seen where two brothers got their Eagle, but not three.”
The boys’ mother, Shana, pinned their Eagle badges on them during the ceremony.
Luke, 20, earned his Eagle first, when he was 17, but no ceremony was held at the time because it happened during the COVID-19 pandemic. Matthew, 17, earned his next, followed by 15-year-old Caleb.
All three of the brothers’ Eagle Scout projects benefited the High Point Police Department, where their father has been a member for 20 years, currently serving as training coordinator.
Luke refurbished and updated the department’s old K-9 obstacle course, which had become dilapidated. Matthew built some shooting tables and shooting barricades for the department’s Firearms Regional Training Facility, and Caleb built a shooting platform at the training facility’s firing range.
According to their father, all three brothers started in the Cub Scouts and went all the way through to the Boy Scouts.
