Landon Wall, pictured here at a recent performance, has extended his songwriting contract with Demolition Music.

 SPECIAL

TRINITY — Two years after signing his initial songwriting deal, homegrown country music singer/songwriter Landon Wall has extended his contract.

The 18-year-old musician, who grew up in Trinity but is now based in Nashville, extended his worldwide publishing agreement with Demolition Music Publishing, according to an article published by Music Row magazine.

