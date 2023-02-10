The federal public defender now representing a Trinity man against charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot at the U.S. Capitol also represents a Kernersville man tied to one of the most prominent trials stemming from the riot.

Although he had struggled for more than a year to find a lawyer who either would take his case or made him feel comfortable, Bradley Stuart Bennett, 42, told Judge James Boasberg in a video teleconference on Thursday he was comfortable with Assistant Public Defender Lisa Costner, who is based in Winston-Salem.

