A Trinity man facing charges in the Jan. 6, 2021, riot and storming of the U.S. Capitol probably will get a date during a hearing in May to either plead guilty or go to trial.

Bradley Stuart Bennett’s case — which involves a felony and five misdemeanors — has been at a virtual standstill in U.S. District Court in Washington, D.C., since late 2001, when Bennett fired the attorney who had represented him since his arrest in March 2021, and Judge James Boasberg voiced his frustration over that in a hearing held Friday by videoconference.

Trending Videos