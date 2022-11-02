TRINITY — Liberty Grove Baptist Church will host a food giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon for families and individuals struggling with food insecurity.
The church is at 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
TRINITY — Liberty Grove Baptist Church will host a food giveaway Saturday from 9 a.m. until noon for families and individuals struggling with food insecurity.
The church is at 3809 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity.
For further information, contact the church at 336-431-5616.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.