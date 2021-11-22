HIGH POINT — One of the city’s 2019 transportation bond projects has moved a step closer to construction, although that is likely a few years away.
The City Council recently awarded a $1.49 million contract to an outside consultant to design a series of improvements to Triangle Lake Road from True Lane to E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
The goal of the project, which has been a priority of city transportation officials for many years, is to enhance safety on this 1.2-mile stretch by adding turn lanes at key intersections, sidewalks, bicycle lanes and upgraded transit stops.
Parts of the road are narrow, with poor visibility and little or no shoulder, according to the city.
“While traffic volumes are only moderate, these deficiencies have contributed to a crash rate that is notably higher than the statewide average for similar roadways,” Transportation Director Mark McDonald said. “Additionally, there is regular pedestrian activity, and area residents frequently use High Point Transit’s East Green route.”
The consultant, Kimley-Horn of Raleigh, will oversee the engineering work needed prior to construction. This will give the city a blueprint for how to work around environmental issues, as well as how much private property, if any, will be needed along the road for right of way.
McDonald said the proposed new configuration of Triangle Lake Road includes the construction of curb and gutter along the shoulders to improve drainage and roundabouts at the Hickory Chapel Road and Baker Road intersections, as well as utility improvements to upgrade aging water and sewer lines beneath the road.
He expects design to take 24 to 30 months to complete, with construction anticipated to start at some point in the 2024-25 fiscal year.
The estimated project cost is $15.8 million, according to the city.
It’s one of three road projects approved in a city bond referendum. The first one targeted for construction — possibly as soon as next summer, according to city estimates — is the realignment of about 1,800 feet of Washington Street in front of Penn-Griffin School for the Arts
This project will shift the road away from the steep banks along the railroad, where erosion has been a concern.
The other is the widening of Burton Road from behind the Food Lion on Westchester Drive to the Davidson County line, which is targeted for construction in fall 2022.
