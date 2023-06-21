GREENSBORO — The professional theater company Triad Stage has closed permanently after not being able to overcome recent financial difficulties.
Triad Stage’s board of directors made the decision, Co-Chairwoman Sarah Saint said in the announcement the theater company released Tuesday.
“Despite the best efforts of the board and a small and extremely dedicated staff, as well as the evaluation of numerous options, we have concluded that the operation of Triad Stage is unsustainable,” she said. “The board has determined that the only responsible option remaining is to liquidate our assets and dissolve the organization.”
Triad Stage, which held performances over 20 seasons and put on more than 140 mainstage productions, had indicated in March that it was in dire financial straits when it canceled the last performance of what turned out to be its final season.
The ticket office will remain open to support the Eastern Musical Festival through its 2023 season.
Triad Stage indicated that in the coming weeks ticket holders will be contacted about outstanding ticket credits. Officials said that the group intends to satisfy liabilities to ticket holders and other creditors in full.
